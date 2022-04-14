Pakistani journalists moved to YouTube after Imran khan ousted as Prime minister

Imran Riaz Khan, who lost his position as an anchor at Pakistan’s Samaa TV over the weekend, joined a growing list of Pakistani journalists who have lost their jobs as a result of the country’s political instability.

When it comes to reporting challenging issues involving the Pakistani government or the country’s powerful military, there is just one station that does not use the mute button: YouTube. In Pakistan’s 74-year history, the video-sharing social media giant is increasingly becoming the platform of choice for journalists suffering media crackdowns.

Fortunately, Riaz Khan has a 2.6 million-subscriber YouTube channel to fall back on.

In a video broadcast on April 12, Riaz Khan accused the new government of threatening to arrest him, saying, “You, the new government, ousted me from my position the other day.” “Do you think I’ll keep my mouth shut?” I’ll continue to speak and say whatever is appropriate.”

Emails sent to the PML-N, the new government’s ruling party, were returned as undeliverable. Attempts to contact the party via social media were unsuccessful.

In Pakistan’s turbulent media world, a new administration spells upheaval. As a result, when Prime Minister Imran Khan, a charismatic former cricketer, was ousted by the opposition, Riaz Khan and other presenters who had backed him were laid off. Rather of dusting off their resumes, Pakistan’s television journalists are turning to YouTube and other online channels to reach the country’s booming internet users.

