Samsung Camera Assistant Update Brings Lots of Features to Old and New Devices

Samsung’s One UI is among the best Android skins on the market. Now the company released a new Camera Assistant module that lets you tweak important camera settings on your Galaxy phone. Samsung is now rolling out a major Camera Assistant update with new features for old and new devices.

The biggest new addition in the latest update is the Quick tap shutter. There’s a slight lag on Galaxy phones after the shutter button is pressed and the actual photo is taken. This is because the picture is taken when you take your finger off the shutter button rather than when you press it.

The new update captures a photo when you press the shutter button. You can press and hold or slide the shutter button to capture a GIF or record a quick video.

The new update also revamped the Capture speed feature. You can now set the priority between image quality and capture speed. On the Galaxy S23 series, a separate option to boost the capture speed when taking 200MP high-resolution shots is also present.

Samsung has updated the Picture softening feature with three options to provide granular control over picture sharpening: Off, Medium (50%), and High (100%). The latest Camera Assistant release improves the timer function in the Camera app. The company adds the option to shoot an image after an interval of 0.5 seconds, starting from 1 second to 3 seconds.

Lastly, Camera Assistant is coming to some older Samsung devices, including the Galaxy S21 series, Note 20, S20, Fold 3 and 4, Flip 3, and Fold 2. Initially, the update will be available to the devices running One UI 5.1.

