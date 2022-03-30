Samsung has a convention of giving a consolidated name to its products. The company’s flagships come under the name of Galaxy S and the budget-oriented, middle-range mobiles come under the umbrella of Galaxy A. After the release of Galaxy Fold in 2019, Samsung combined the foldable line in a new series which was Galaxy Z. All foldable mobiles started coming under this series name. In 2022, with the commencement of Russian invasion in Ukraine, the letter Z gets associated with this military aggression as the military units painted letter Z on them to differentiate them from Ukraine’s army. Samsung has finally decided on backing away and descending from its Z series branding.

In few regions of the world, it has already stopped selling the Z series devices. It has started marketing its new foldable phones as Galaxy Fold 3 and Galaxy Flip 3. The company is also trying to bring the change down till the retail channels as they are still selling under the name of Samsung Z Fold 3 and Samsung Z Fold 3. The printing is also still being done under the Z series’ name. Samsung is trying to drop the series name in all channels of its supply chain.

Samsung descends the branding of Z series from its foldable

Samsung has also stopped working in Russia due to this turmoil condition. Though the company has not given any official statement about its recent actions but still these things make sense that Samsung wants to keep distance from Russia.

Moreover, the company has applied its change action starting in the European countries and gradually it will stop branding of Z series on other continents also. So customers in countries other than the European region can still enjoy the facility for the time being.

