We have been listening since April about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M32. The phone has already appeared in many leaks and renders. Thanks to the certification listings, we know some exact specs of the upcoming phone. Now, Samsung Galaxy M32 Price Leaks Ahead of Launch. According to the Indo-Asian News Service (IANS), the Galaxy M32 will be priced in India between INR15,000 ($205/€170) and INR20,000 ($270/€225).

If we talk about its specs, the upcoming phone will come with a quad-camera setup including a 48MP main camera. Moreover, the phone will come with a massive 6,000 mAh battery. It features a 6.4″ FullHD+ Super AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 800 nits and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Additionally, the phone will be powered by the Helio G85 SoC. It will come with Android 11 out of the box, The phone will come with different memory and storage variants, 4/6GB RAM, 64/128GB storage. The upcoming phone will have a 20MP selfie shooter. The rear camera setup will also have an 8MP ultrawide, 5MP macro, and 5MP depth units.

Previously, Samsung has also shared the official images of the upcoming Galaxy M32. The official images revealed that the phone will come with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It will also come in three colours – White, Black, and Blue. The phone is expected to launch by the end of this month.

