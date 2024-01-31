Samsung has started the shipping of its highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in certain locations. The newly launched Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a titanium build which is one of the prominent features of the phone. Now, the burning question revolves around the durability of its titanium build and the touted Gorilla Armor. Thankfully, Zack from JerryRigEverything has put the Galaxy S24 Ultra through its paces in a comprehensive durability test, covering scratches, burns, and the infamous bend test.

One crucial detail Samsung omits is the specific grade of titanium used in the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Apple, for instance, proudly employs grade 5 titanium, a premium choice in comparison to the more common grade 2. Companies often boast about using grade 5 titanium due to its higher cost, while those using grade 2 might keep it low-key. The grade of titanium in Samsung’s flagship remains undisclosed, adding an element of mystery to the phone’s construction.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Successfully Passes Bend Test

The Gorilla Armor glass covering the screen exhibits fine scratches at level 6 on the Mohs hardness scale, a typical result in these tests. However, the intriguing part is the absence of “deeper grooves at level 7,” a departure from the norm. The Gorilla Armor seems to live up to its reputation, as deeper grooves only become noticeable at level 8 – a notable first in the mobile world.

While the titanium exterior is not entirely scratch-proof, it does exhibit scratches. It leaves some uncertainty about whether the buttons are made of titanium or an aluminium alloy. Zack disassembles the S Pen to reveal its internal components. Under a flame, the pixels last about 30 seconds before turning white and failing to recover.

In a testament to its robust build, the Galaxy S24 Ultra emerges unscathed from the bend test. While bending from both sides, it shows a minimal flex, but there is no evidence of cracking, showcasing the structural integrity of Samsung’s flagship. As users consider making this smartphone their daily driver, these durability insights from JerryRigEverything offer valuable information for those eager to ensure their investment can withstand the rigours of everyday use.