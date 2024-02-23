Just Pay Rs 24,167 for 6 months to PTA Approve Samsung Galaxy S24
The latest Samsung S24 has impressed users around the globe with its next-gen specs. The smartphone has one of the best cameras in the world right now and even outclasses its arch-rival iPhone 15 in many regards. However, those who are planning to buy the Galaxy S24 in Pakistan will have to pay a hefty PTA tax. To provide convenience, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering users to pay the PTA tax on the latest Galaxy S24 in easy, interest-free installments.
So, let’s take a look at how much you will have to pay to register the Galaxy S24 in installments.
|Product name
|3 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|Samsung Galaxy S24
|PKR 48,334/-.
|PKR 24,167/-.
However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 03332651784. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
Besides, if you want to know the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on iPhones in installments, then visit this link.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Specs
|DISPLAY
|Type
|Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X
|Size
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~90.9%
|Peak Brightness
|2600 nits
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Special Features
|HDR10+, Always-on display
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 14, One UI 6.1
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (USA/Canada/China) / Exynos 2400 (International)
|CPU
|8-core
|GPU
|Adreno 750 (USA/Canada/China) / Xclipse 940 (International)
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM
|UFS 3.1 (128GB only), UFS 4.0
|MAIN CAMERA
|Triple
|50 MP (wide), 10 MP (telephoto), 12 MP (ultrawide)
|Features
|LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama
|Video
|8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, HDR10+
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|12 MP (wide)
|Features
|Dual video call, Auto-HDR, HDR10+
|Video
|4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Audio Features
|32-bit/384kHz audio, Tuned by AKG
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|5.3, A2DP, LE
|Positioning
|GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, DisplayPort 1.2, OTG
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Special Features
|Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support)
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Ion 4000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|25W wired, 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless
|MISC
|Colors
|Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Jade Green, Sandstone Orange, Sapphire Blue
