Just Pay Rs 24,167 for 6 months to PTA Approve Samsung Galaxy S24

The latest Samsung S24 has impressed users around the globe with its next-gen specs. The smartphone has one of the best cameras in the world right now and even outclasses its arch-rival iPhone 15 in many regards. However, those who are planning to buy the Galaxy S24 in Pakistan will have to pay a hefty PTA tax. To provide convenience, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering users to pay the PTA tax on the latest Galaxy S24 in easy, interest-free installments.

So, let’s take a look at how much you will have to pay to register the Galaxy S24 in installments.

Product name 3 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 6 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN Samsung Galaxy S24 PKR 48,334/-. PKR 24,167/-.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 03332651784. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Specs

DISPLAY Type Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Size 6.2 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Screen-to-body ratio ~90.9% Peak Brightness 2600 nits Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Special Features HDR10+, Always-on display

PLATFORM OS Android 14, One UI 6.1 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (USA/Canada/China) / Exynos 2400 (International) CPU 8-core GPU Adreno 750 (USA/Canada/China) / Xclipse 940 (International)

MEMORY Card slot No Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM UFS 3.1 (128GB only), UFS 4.0

MAIN CAMERA Triple 50 MP (wide), 10 MP (telephoto), 12 MP (ultrawide) Features LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama Video 8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, HDR10+

SELFIE CAMERA Single 12 MP (wide) Features Dual video call, Auto-HDR, HDR10+ Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No Audio Features 32-bit/384kHz audio, Tuned by AKG

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE Positioning GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS NFC Yes USB USB Type-C 3.2, DisplayPort 1.2, OTG

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Special Features Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support)

BATTERY Type Li-Ion 4000 mAh, non-removable Charging 25W wired, 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless

MISC Colors Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Jade Green, Sandstone Orange, Sapphire Blue