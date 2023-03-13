Samsung In Hot Waters Due To ‘Fake’ Space Zoom moon shots

Advertisement

The tech giant, Samsung is known for its misleading advertising campaign regarding the IPX Rating that landed the company into hot waters last year. Recently, a new case of false advertising has surfaced online. Now, let's dig into what actually happened. A Reddit thread made waves for pushing the tech giant into a tough spot. It clearly alleges that Samsung is misleading customers with "fake" moonshots captured using its 100x Space Zoom feature. So, what do you think? Is it another case of false advertising or is Samsung not revealing the secret sauce? Right now, the company is accused of faking Space Zoom Moon shots. Samsung wrapped in controversy over 'fake' Space Zoom moon shots

The tech giant introduced Space Zoom with the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Since its launch, the company has been claiming that it is a great tool for capturing the moon. No doubt, Samsung has always maintained AI it uses to enhance these 100x digital zoom shots. A report from 2021 called the feature a gimmick, elaborating how the tech giant overlays textures obtained from much higher-resolution images of the moon on the images you take using the Samsung's Space Zoom feature.

The point worth mentioning here is that the latest Reddit thread also claims exactly the same. From the testing that was being carried out by the Reddit user, it came out that Samsung uses AI to add textures like craters and other details to moon shots that would be otherwise blurry. So, the fact is that it isn’t additional processing to enhance the details of the photo you initially clicked. It would not be wrong to say that it is actually a trained neural network that has been fed countless moon images in order to be able to add additional information to the shots you take using your Samsung phone. Also Read: Galaxy S23 & S23+ Users Are Reporting An Irritating Camera Blur Issue – PhoneWorld