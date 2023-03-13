Galaxy S23 & S23+ Users Are Reporting An Irritating Camera Blur Issue

Advertisement

It would not be wrong to say that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is one of the most recognizable flagship series to date. The tech giant launched the highly anticipated series last month. Due to its hype, a decent crop of fans even pre-ordered the Galaxy S23 in a bid to be among the first ones to own the latest of the greatest in Android phones. However, the bad piece of news is that everything isn’t coming out as smoothly as expected with the Galaxy S23 series. Recently, the users of the S23 and the plus variant reported a rather irritating camera focus and blur issue while capturing photos.

Galaxy S23 Users Are Facing A Camera Hardware Issue

A lot of users have been talking about a specific problem with the camera optics on both the S23 and S23+ nowadays. According to the reports, the photos taken through S23 and S23+ cameras consistently show some spots or even entire radial regions to be out of focus or blurry. A large number of users have even resorted to calling these regions “blurry bananas” for their shape.

The interesting piece of information is that the issue appears to have carried over from some Galaxy S22 and S22+ devices. As their successors are sticking to the same 50MP primary rear camera and presumably the same production source, it is causing a similar sort of issue as seen in its predecessors. However, the issue does not seem to be exactly the same as the Galaxy S22/S22+ edge blur issue last year, which went largely unnoticed.

The point worth mentioning here is that the tech giant has not released a public statement on these reports yet. All S23 owners have been going one-on-one with customer support in order to deal with this problem