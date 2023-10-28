Qualcomm has just recently held its Snapdragon Summit, where it announced its AI-powered Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. Among other smartphone brands, Samsung is also one who will launch its flagship series powered by this chipset. Samsung’s next flagship Galaxy S24 series will get the new processor. Now, Samsung has shown off a new impressive zoom camera feature that will leverage the chip’s AI capabilities.

Samsung Reveals Zoom Anyplace Camera Likely Coming to Galaxy S24 Ultra

Through a blog post and YouTube video, Samsung has announced a new feature it is working on. The feature is called ISOCELL Zoom Anyplace. This feature uses the company’s 200MP camera to capture both close-ups and full-frame video at the same time. According to the tech giant, both full-view and zoomed-in areas can be recorded in up to 4K.

In addition to dual recording, the feature will be capable of using AI to track subjects and stabilize shots. Samsung also explains on its website

Until now, users have had to focus on a moving subject when shooting a video themselves. But with ISOCELL Zoom Anyplace, the camera quickly finds even a fast-moving subject and tracks and follows it, ensuring that it is not missed during filming. Additionally, videos can be shot with less screen shake. Because ISOCELL Zoom Anyplace takes charge of tracking moving subjects while filming, you can enjoy the scene in front of them with your own eyes.

This means that regardless of your recording skills, subjects moving out of frame may become of a thing of the past. Samsung also boasts users can zoom in 2x or even 4x with no noticeable drop in quality or change in angle.

It is worth mentioning here that this feature resembles Google’s Zoom Enhance feature. Google has announced this feature during the Pixel 8 event. However, that feature only uses AI to sharpen and enhance the details in a zoomed-in photo.

