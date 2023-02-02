Samsung Smartphones Current Price vs Launch Price – You will Be Shocked!
Will you purchase a decent smartphone by paying PKR 50k more compared to last year? The global recession is on the horizon and third-world countries like Pakistan are its biggest victim. Inflation has reached unprecedented heights, and foreign exchange reserves are drying up Owing to this, all industries are facing a crisis including the smartphone industry. The prices of smartphones have increased dramatically over the past year, especially the smartphones from Samsung. Furthermore, the national telecom regulator PTA has also added to the misery of people by increasing taxes in an exorbitant manner. The South Korean giant is renowned for producing quality smartphones in all price segments. However, you will be shocked to see the difference between the current prices of Samsung smartphones and their launch price.
|Model
|Launch Price (PKR)
|Current Price (PKR)
|Samsung A03 3GB/32GB
|21,999
|29,999
|Samsung A03 4GB/64GB
|23,999
|37,999
|Samsung A12 4GB/64GB
|28,999
|43,999
|Samsung A13 4GB/64GB
|35,500
|52,999
|Samsung A13 4GB/128GB
|38,500
|57,999
|Samsung A32 6GB/128GB
|47,500
|57,999
|Samsung A23
|48,500
|71,999
|Samsung A33 8GB/128GB
|71,500
|103,500
|Samsung A53 8GB/128GB
|85,999
|123,500
|Samsung A73 8GB/256GB
|115,999
|156,999
|Samsung S22
|200,999
|232,999
|Samsung S22 Ultra
|285,999
|389,999
|Samsung S21 FE 128 GB
|138,500
|163,000
|Samsung S21 FE 256 GB
|145,999
|173,000
|Samsung Z Flip 4 8GB/512GB
|265,000
|339,999
|Samsung Z Fold 4 12GB/512GB
|420,000
|529,999
As you can clearly see in the above-mentioned table, all Samsung smartphone prices have increased in an exorbitant manner. Literally, there is no more budget segment as even the most low-key smartphone is available for PKR 30k. Similarly, the midrange phones are touching the 100k mark, and flagship phones reaching 400k-500k which is out of reach for the majority of people.
