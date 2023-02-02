Advertisement

Will you purchase a decent smartphone by paying PKR 50k more compared to last year? The global recession is on the horizon and third-world countries like Pakistan are its biggest victim. Inflation has reached unprecedented heights, and foreign exchange reserves are drying up Owing to this, all industries are facing a crisis including the smartphone industry. The prices of smartphones have increased dramatically over the past year, especially the smartphones from Samsung. Furthermore, the national telecom regulator PTA has also added to the misery of people by increasing taxes in an exorbitant manner. The South Korean giant is renowned for producing quality smartphones in all price segments. However, you will be shocked to see the difference between the current prices of Samsung smartphones and their launch price.

Samsung Smartphones Current Price vs Launch Price – You will Be Shocked!

Model Launch Price (PKR) Current Price (PKR) Samsung A03 3GB/32GB 21,999 29,999 Samsung A03 4GB/64GB 23,999 37,999 Samsung A12 4GB/64GB 28,999 43,999 Samsung A13 4GB/64GB 35,500 52,999 Samsung A13 4GB/128GB 38,500 57,999 Samsung A32 6GB/128GB 47,500 57,999 Samsung A23 48,500 71,999 Samsung A33 8GB/128GB 71,500 103,500 Samsung A53 8GB/128GB 85,999 123,500 Samsung A73 8GB/256GB 115,999 156,999 Samsung S22 200,999 232,999 Samsung S22 Ultra 285,999 389,999 Samsung S21 FE 128 GB 138,500 163,000 Samsung S21 FE 256 GB 145,999 173,000 Samsung Z Flip 4 8GB/512GB 265,000 339,999 Samsung Z Fold 4 12GB/512GB 420,000 529,999

As you can clearly see in the above-mentioned table, all Samsung smartphone prices have increased in an exorbitant manner. Literally, there is no more budget segment as even the most low-key smartphone is available for PKR 30k. Similarly, the midrange phones are touching the 100k mark, and flagship phones reaching 400k-500k which is out of reach for the majority of people.

