Samsung to Launch Upcoming Midrange Smartphones with Exynos 1380

Advertisement

Most people consider Samsung’s midrange phones to be among the best on the market. It is mostly because of the internal specifications and quality build which the company offers. To maintain its legacy, Samsung has decided to include its latest chipset, the Exynos 1380, in the next generation of midrange smartphones.

Advertisement

What are the New Improvements in Exynos 1380?

The Exynos 1380 offers a few modest performance enhancements. The chip has 4 Cortex-A78 and 4 Cortex-A55 cores and is manufactured using a 5 nm EUV technology. Furthermore, the Exynos 1380 includes an Arm Mali-G68 MP5 GPU and a more advanced AI engine as a pair.

Moreover, the company claims that the new AI engine can handle more sophisticated language recognition, specifically for voice assistants. The SoC’s capacity to recognize and analyze images and details is improved by the expanded AI capabilities, which also include image recognition. This occurs as Samsung places a greater emphasis on photographs that have undergone AI processing.

Advertisement

It’s interesting to note that the Samsung Exynos 1380 can also support a 200MP camera, which is a significant improvement for midrange handsets. In addition, it can support 4K at 30 frames per second and makes use of USF 3.1 storage for rapid saving and recall.

The Exynos 1380 is intended to be a midrange processor that will likely be utilized in the next A series of smartphones to replace the Exynos 1280. It would be reasonable to expect that the forthcoming Galaxy A34 would include Samsung’s most recent SoC as the Galaxy A33 last year had the Exynos 1280, while some regions might get the Dimensity MT6877V. According to some other reports, the Galaxy A34 will include 256GB of expandable storage and 6GB of RAM.

Check out? Samsung Launches Message Guard Protecting users from Zero Click Attacks