Samsung Launches ‘Message Guard,’ Protecting users from Zero Click Attacks

Advertisement

Samsung has created a new security solution known as Samsung Message Guard to protect Galaxy smartphone users against so-called “zero-click” vulnerabilities that employ malicious image files. The Korean tech giant claims that its new security system would be able to detect these threats as soon as they reach the device as a message and stop them before they can cause any damage.

Advertisement

Generally, attacks utilizing zero-click vulnerabilities include delivering the target a message or file containing malicious code to exploit a device vulnerability that grants the attacker access without the victim even reading the message or file.

Significant zero-click attacks used Apple’s iMessage KISMET and FORCEDENTRY vulnerabilities to target journalists and activists with NSO’s Pegasus spyware. Apple attempted to alleviate these security issues by creating Lockdown Mode, a mode of operation for high-risk users that restricts functionality and boosts device security.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Samsung Message Guard is a separate virtual space on the smartphone that serves as a temporary host for freshly received image files in PNG, JPG/JPEG, GIF, ICO, WEBP, BMP, and WBMP formats. The system examines the files to determine whether or not they conceal harmful code. If so, they are restricted from accessing or interacting with the underlying operating system and placed in quarantine mode.

In this regard, the company said,

Samsung Message Guard instantly neutralizes any possible danger hidden in picture files before they can cause you damage. Advertisement

Check out? Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to Have Giant Outer Display- Solves the biggest issue of Flip 4