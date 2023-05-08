Say Hello To Akira: A New Ransomware Operation Targeting Enterprise

We all know that ransomware attacks have become quite common, causing considerable damage to businesses and individuals. One of the most notorious ransomware attacks is the Akira ransomware operation, which caused widespread damage and resulted in millions of dollars in losses. For your information, Akira is one of the types of ransomware that encrypts the victim’s files and demands a ransom payment in exchange for the decryption key. According to the latest reports, the 2023 Akira ransomware operation has gradually assembled a list of victims as they breach corporate networks globally, encrypt files, and demand million-dollar ransoms.
Akira Ransomware Operation Targets Enterprises
Akira claims to conduct attacks on sixteen companies including various industries, educational institutes, finance, real estate, manufacturing, and consulting. Like other ransomware operations, it breaches a corporate network and spread laterally to other devices. Once the threat actors acquire Windows domain admin credentials, they deploy the ransomware throughout the network.
However, let me tell you that before encrypting files, the threat actors rob corporate data for leverage in their shakedown attempts, warning victims that it will be publicly released if a ransom is not paid. It would not be wrong to say that the Akira gang put a lot of effort into their data leak site. They have given it a retro look where visitors can steer it by typing in commands.
The ransomware gang demands ransoms ranging from $200,000 to millions of dollars. They are also generous to lower ransom demands for companies that do not need a decryptor and just want to prevent the leaking of stolen data. The Akira ransomware operation is no doubt a stark reminder of the risks of ransomware attacks and the importance of enforcing robust cybersecurity measures to protect against them.
