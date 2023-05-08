Alleged Nothing Phone 2 Specs Surfaced Online

Nothing Phone 2 is all set to launch this summer. The company confirmed last week that the smartphone will make its way to the market this summer alongside a tiny official glimpse of the highly anticipated phone. In addition to that, we got our hands on new leaks revealing its alleged specifications, and how it’ll look. The alleged Nothing Phone 2 specs leak hints at satellite connectivity much like the iPhone 14 series.
Expected Nothing Phone 2 design
The Nothing Phone 2 is expected to have a unique and flashy design with a transparent back and white LEDs just like its predecessor. The company calls it the ‘Glyph Interface’. A render suggests that there’s hardly any difference in terms of design in the upcoming phone if compared with Nothing Phone 1. The placement of the LEDs is the same with a very minor change on the top right corner of the rear panel. The handset boasts the same iPhone 12-like flat edges. Additionally, there will be iPhone XS-like vertical camera module that has been replaced by a triangle-like design in order to house three cameras. Moreover, the punch-hole camera moves to the center of the screen in Nothing Phone 2.
Nothing Phone 2 Specs
The company has confirmed the chipset of the Phone (2) which is going to be the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The highly anticipated Nothing Phone (2) will be a premium offering from the Carl Pei-founded startup. It is expected to sport a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. As per camera details, the handset will sport a triple-camera setup with a 50MP OIS primary camera. It will launch in three variants of 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256 GB.
There will be a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support to keep its lights on. Moreover, it will also support wireless charging as well. Nothing Phone (2) will run Android 13 straight out of the box with NothingOS 1.5 layered on top. Connectivity options on the Nothing Phone (2) will reportedly include NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G support, and satellite communication.
