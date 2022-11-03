Say Hello To Nokia 2780: A New Nokia Flip Phone With FM Radio

In this modern era, many people still feel it convenient to carry basic feature phones other than fancy flagships. So, Nokia always takes care of their needs. Recently, HMD Global introduced its latest flip phone. The point worth mentioning here is that it’s not a foldable flagship, but rather a basic feature phone. The Nokia 2780 Flip is the latest addition to the Nokia Flip Phone Family and comes with a good old clamshell design, a T9 keyboard, and no touch screens.

New Nokia Flip Phone Specs, Price & Features

The all-new feature phone by Nokia has a 2.7” TFT display on the inside and a second one with a 1.77” diagonal on the outside. The cover of the handset also has room for one 5MP camera with fixed focus and an LED flash.

In terms of processor, Nokia 2780 Flip is powered by Qualcomm 215 chipset which has a quad-core CPU. It runs at 1.3 GHz and has an X5 LTE modem with peak downlink speeds of 150 Mbps. Let me tell you that the phone does support VoLTE and RTT. It is real-time texting that allows sending messages while on the call. In addition to all this, Nokia listed the handset with 512MB internal storage and 4GB RAM. However, this could be a mix-up because a feature phone does not need so much memory. In addition, it runs on KaiOS 3.1 and brings features such as FM Radio, MP3 support, and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n support.

The 1,450 mAh battery keeps its lights on. The battery is removable, which is a real rarity these days. Nokia 2780 Flip seems a lot like the Nokia 2760 Flip. However, the major change here is the FM radio support, as well as two different colors – Red and Blue. The Nokia 2780 Flip price is set at $90 and sales will begin on November 15 in the United States. There had been no official words regarding the global availability of the handset yet.

