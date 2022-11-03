Why Is My Computer Slow? Here’s How To Improve PC Performance

When you use a PC for a while then you might find it slowing down. Sometimes it does not run like it used to. The question that arises in your mind is Why is my computer slow? Over time your PC gets clogged up with files, apps, and more. You don’t necessarily need a new computer though, there are ways to improve performance with relative ease. So, in this blog, I am jotting down a few tricks to improve PC Performance.

Why Is My Computer Slow: 7 Ways To Improve Performance

Adjust your start-up settings

It is a fact that with the passage of time the number of apps installed on your PC increase. This has a knock-on effect as a lot of these apps try to run at a start-up. So, when your PC loads into Windows all these apps try to load. It not only makes the boot process take longer but also potentially hogging system resources once you’re in Windows.

If you find your PC is running slowly then try turning it off and on again. When you regularly leave it running and not turn it off then the memory is likely getting clogged up. So, Simply turn it off for a while before trying to use it again. It will definitely make a surprising difference in performance.

End apps that are ruining performance

Some apps are hogging system resources and processing power. Google Chrome is well known for using a lot of RAM. However, you might discover that there are the apps you’re using that are tying your computer up.

Reinstalling or resetting Windows

In order to get your PC to run nicely again is to reset or reinstall Windows.

Upgrade your storage

Undoubtedly, another way to speed up your PC is to upgrade your components. One of them is your storage. The latest version of NVMe drives helps with speeding up a PC by giving you faster load speeds which include quicker file transfers, faster Windows boot times, and more.

Update your drivers

Relying on top of updates to drivers and firmware is an important part of PC maintenance. I will recommend you to run Windows update regularly and check for updates if you haven’t recently.

Adjust for best performance

standard Windows looks great but doesn’t necessarily run with optimum performance. One trick for a slow computer is to adjust for performance over quality.

Free up storage space

When you’re using your PC regularly you’re downloading a lot of files, whether you mean to or not. You end up installing apps and software, downloading images and videos, and filling up your cache as you browse the web. Even simply running your computer and updating software can fill up your storage and slow things down. In order to combat this you can turn to Windows settings to clean up unwanted files and free up storage space.

