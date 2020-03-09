Substation in the Thatta district in Pakistan’s Sindh Province links to output from a new 50-megawatt solar plant to K-Electric’s grid.

The project boosts renewable power supply in Karachi, Pakistan’s most populous city

Siemens has completed the supply of equipment and services for a major substation that will help in supplying low-cost electricity to Karachi, Pakistan.

Siemens completes its first solar project in Pakistan

Siemens completed the grid connection for Gharo Solar Ltd.’s 50-megawatt solar plant in the Thatta district in Pakistan’s Sindh Province through a 132 kilovolt (kV) grid station. Clean energy from the plant will feed into K-Electric’s power grid. This was the first contract that Siemens has completed for a solar power plant in Pakistan.

The grid station is equipped with digital technology that enhances controllability and reliability, while optimizing operating costs. Siemens supplied substation automation system as well as protection and control equipment. As part of the project, the company provided a ring main unit (RMU) for the 22-kV distribution network which will help protect, for example, inverter transformers connected to the grid against overloads and short-circuits, ensuring a reliable power supply.

Overall, the project is needed to supply power for ongoing infrastructure development, projects, schools, hospitals, industries in and around Karachi, Pakistan’s biggest city. The project will help K-Electric bridge the shortfall in its power network that serves 15 million people in Karachi.

“We are proud to complete this major project that will help provide clean, reliable and efficient power supply to Pakistan’s most populous city,” said Mahmoud Hanafy, Senior Vice President, Transmission Solutions, Siemens Middle East. “We are excited to have an opportunity to support Pakistan’s vision to diversify the country’s energy mix and push for more renewable energy generation. The new project exemplifies our solutions to enable a stronger, smarter and greener grid, providing access to electricity.”

Siemens Gas and Power (GP) is a global pacesetter in energy, helping customers to meet the evolving demands of today’s industries and societies. GP comprises broad competencies across the entire energy value chain and offers a uniquely comprehensive portfolio for utilities, independent power producers, transmission system operators and the oil and gas industry. Products, solutions and services address the extraction, processing and the transport of oil and gas as well as power generation in central and distributed thermal power plants and power transmission in grids. With global headquarters in Houston in the U.S. and more than 64,000 employees in over 80 countries, Siemens Gas and Power has a presence across the globe and is a leading innovator for the energy systems of today and tomorrow, as it has been for more than 150 years.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. The company is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of power generation and distribution, intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, and automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Through the separately managed company Siemens Mobility, a leading supplier of smart mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is shaping the world market for passenger and freight services. Due to its majority stakes in the publicly listed companies Siemens Healthineers AG and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital healthcare services as well as environmentally friendly solutions for onshore and offshore wind power generation. In fiscal 2019, which ended on September 30, 2019, Siemens generated revenue of €86.8 billion and net income of €5.6 billion. At the end of September 2019, the company had around 385,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.