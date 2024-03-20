Sindh Govt to Launch Digital Payment system for Karachi’s Public Transport

Digitization is the need of the hour, with federal and provincial governments taking steps to make their services digital. In this regard, the Sindh government is looking to introduce a digital payment system for public transport in Karachi. Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced the opening of an automated system on two routes of the People’s Bus Service in Karachi starting next month.

Speaking at a press conference in Port City lately, the minister said that the prepaid cards can also be utilized for the Green Line and Orange Line. He added that the digital payment would be launched for all routes, subject to the success of the automated system on two routes.

“It will bring major relief for the passengers as the same prepaid cards will be used on all public transport,” he said, adding that Peoples Bus Service will soon be launched in Mirpurkhas.

Moreover, the minister also announced an increase in buses in Karachi after the upcoming Eid. He stated that additional buses would operate on different routes. He also revealed about two new routes for electric buses and informed us that a staggering 100,000 people use the People’s Bus Service daily.