Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Is Tipped To Use Adreno 740 GPU

There had been a lot of rumors swirling about the highly anticipated Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset for many months. We have been getting info and leaks on a regular basis. Recently, a new leak has surfaced online hinting at a few specs of the upcoming chipset.

Rumored Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Specs

A reliable tipster claimed in June that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, SD8550 will come in a 1+2+2+3 CPU configuration. It was tipped to comprise:

one Cortex-X3

two Cortex-A720

two Cortex-A710

three Cortex-A510 cores

However, the new information that’s surfaced online reveals different specs. According to the latest rumors, the SD 8 Gen 2 will boast two Cortex-A715 cores instead of Cortex-A720. Furthermore, the Cortex-X3 will have a maximum clock speed of 3.2GHz while the Cortex-A510 will go up to 2GHz. In addition to this, the Cortex-A715 and Cortex-A710 cores will be clocked at up to 2.8GHz.

The upcoming chipset is rumored to use an Adreno 740 GPU in order to handle graphically intensive tasks such as gaming and video editing. However, we don’t have much information about that yet. There are also rumors of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 having an ultra-high frequency variant, whose prime core is tipped to be clocked at 3.4-3.5 GHz. It means that Qualcomm might launch two different variants of the chipset. Undoubtedly, one of the chipsets would be the standard chipset. On the other hand, the ultra-high frequency chip would be able to run at 3.5GHz.

There have been no words from Qualcomm regarding the upcoming highly anticipated chipset yet, however, it is confirmed that the American chip company is hosting the Summit between November 15-17 in Hawaii. So, it is expected that we will likely see the flagship chip there.

Also Read: iPhone 14 Series: Should you Import it or Buy it Locally? (phoneworld.com.pk)