Snapdragon 8 Gen Leaks Reveal New AI SoC & Multiple Benchmarks

In the revealed Geekbench 6 results, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 reportedly achieved a single-core score of 2,845 and a multi-core score of 10,628. If we compare it to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the Gen 4 variant shows a remarkable 46% increase in the multi-threaded test and significantly surpasses single-core results. The reason behind the high score is the rumored adoption of ‘Phoenix’ performance cores without any concurrent efficiency cores. Similar to the Dimensity 9300, this setup improves multi-core performance at the cost of increased power consumption.

Snapdragon 8 Gen Leaks Also Hint At New AI SoC

The buzz doesn’t end here. Qualcomm is also expected to announce another chipset, tentatively named SM8635. It is anticipated to outperform the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with its advanced 2.9GHz ARM Cortex X4 core and Adreno 735 GPU. In addition, the new SoC will bridge the gap between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Gen 3. It will redefine performance standards, significantly earning a place as the Snapdragon 8s Gen 2 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Lite. However, there have been no official words about the exact positioning yet.

Samsung is committed to a multi-year agreement to integrate Qualcomm’s Snapdragon SoCs into its flagship Galaxy S Ultra models and select Galaxy S models in fundamental markets like the U.S. and China. Qualcomm is reportedly adopting the current strategy due to this reason. The future for Snapdragon looks promising. Isn’t it? What do you guys think? Do share with us in the comment section.