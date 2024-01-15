Qualcomm’s Latest 5G Model Will Be Limited To iPhone 16 Pro Models This Year

Technology analyst Jeff Pu has recently unveiled that Qualcomm’s latest cellular 5G modem will be limited to the iPhone 16 Pro models this year. Pu believes that the highly anticipated iPhone 16 Pro models will boast Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X75 modem. On the other hand, the vanilla model & iPhone 16 Plus variant will retain the Snapdragon X70 modem found in all iPhone 15 models. It is not a new strategy by Apple. We have been seeing this modem differentiation between the standard and Pro models for a long time now.

Apple To Announce iPhone 16 Series In September

Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon X75 in February 2023. It features improved carrier aggregation together with technology advancements. The processor supports faster 5G download and upload speeds as compared to the X70. In addition to that, the modem’s combined mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G transceiver can take up 25% less circuit board space. It uses up to 20% less power as well.

The Snapdragon X75 also boasts the latest “5G Advanced” standard. Sources claim it is “the next phase of 5G” and an “evolution towards 6G.” Reports claim that 5G Advanced will come with artificial intelligence and machine learning enhancements for improved 5G performance. Moreover, it will also expand 5G to additional device types and use cases. Apple will likely advertise 5G Advanced support on the iPhone 16 Pro models. The company will use the same strategy as it did with LTE Advanced on the iPhone 6s in 2015.

The silicon giant has been also working on its own 5G modem for iPhones since 2018. Reports claim that the project will reportedly face development challenges. Due to all the hurdles, the modem is not anticipated to be announced until 2025 or later. Meanwhile, the company will extend its 5G modem agreement with Qualcomm through 2026. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next. Stay tuned for more updates.