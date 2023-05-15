Social Media App are Still Down Despite the Restoration of Internet Services

The social media apps including YouTube, Facebook and Twitter are still down. There is no answer when these services will be live again. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has claimed that mobile internet services have been restored across the country, while the decision to reopen social media sites has not been taken yet.
The government suspended access to social media apps nationwide since last Tuesday following violent protests by PTI supporters after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in a graft case.
Social Media Apps are Still Down Despite the Restoration of Internet Services
The Interior Ministry had decided to shut down internet service across the country.
In a statement on Saturday, the PTA announced the restoration of internet service nationwide, but the suspension of social media apps continues. However, the government did not take any decision regarding their restoration.
However, despite the resumption of internet service, the suspension of social media apps such as Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube continues to generate controversy. The government authorities imposed the suspension citing concerns over the spread of misinformation and its potential impact on public order and safety.
PTA revealed that the Ministry of Interior, Rana Sanaullah, will take the decision to restore social media.
The citizens of Pakistan are also raising concerns over the internet shutdown in the country again. In this regard, PTA claimed that they have not received any orders yet regarding the suspension of internet services once again.
Earlier, the Global System for Mobile Communication (GSMA), had expressed concern over the shutdown of broadband internet in Pakistan. GSMA wrote an emergency letter to Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haq, to put an end to internet disruptions.
