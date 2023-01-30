Social media Reaction over Wahab Riaz’s appointment as sports minister

Advertisement

Just after the appointment of Wahab Riaz as Caretaker Sports Minister, Social media was flooded with memes. People were quite happy about the new appointment and in an excitement the congratulated veteran fast bowler Wahab Riaz in a unique way with memes.

As soon as the new sports minister appointment was made public, fans of sports took to Twitter to congratulate the cricketer. Apart form normal congratulations, multiple memes and jokes were also shared regarding the appointment.

One of the users posted a funny meme regarding Wahab Riaz’s inexperience in office. Another user shared a meme which was quite viral with a caption:

“Wahab Riaz after being named as Punjab’s caretaker sports minister “

Another user wrote:

“Wahab Riaz as sports minister:”

Many users used the line, “Mujhy khud nhi pta krna kia hai” from his viral interview and attached this line in meme regarding his new appointment.

Some other people shared a meme with a caption:

“Interestingly, the internet immediately compared Riaz’s appointment to Anil Kapoor’s situation in Bollywood’s super hit movie ‘Naik‘ where the actor is made the chief minister for a day.”

Some of the fans commented that Wahab Riaz would be the first sports minister who would actively be playing on the field.

“Wahab Riaz will be the first sports minister, who will play Pakistan Super League (PSL).”

It should be mentioned here that Wahab Riaz, A 37 years old bowler was a member of the national team that won the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. Let’s see how Wahab will take this position and what changes he will bring to the Cricket.

