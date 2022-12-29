Best Memes of 2022 that Made Pakistanis Happy

Advertisement

Memes have become one of the most integral parts of our life. No doubt, in our busy lives, memes not only make us happy but we are also able to laugh our hearts out. The year 2022 was a roller coaster, politically, economically, and culturally. Thanks to all of this we were able to enjoy ourselves the whole time. Let’s remind the best memes of 2022 to take us back to the period that made us enjoy.

Below are some of the top spots, and political and social media memes that were created keeping in view the happenings in Pakistan.

Kanpain Taang Rahe Hain:

It was one of the most popular political memes which gained attention when Bilawal Bhutto accidentally said it during the Pakistan Peoples Party’s long march in February-March. This phrase got so much popularity that everyone use it in different memes and remained the talk of the town for a long time.

Islamabad Expressway wali side pe please mat jaein. Wahan Kaanpen Taang rahi hain… #KingBilol #Lejund

یہ والا نشہ کرنا ہے pic.twitter.com/2B0nDPdxNX — Ĕņģ. Xųľfį ÞŢĪ 🇵🇰 🏏  (@EngXulfiPti) March 8, 2022