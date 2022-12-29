Best Memes of 2022 that Made Pakistanis Happy
Memes have become one of the most integral parts of our life. No doubt, in our busy lives, memes not only make us happy but we are also able to laugh our hearts out. The year 2022 was a roller coaster, politically, economically, and culturally. Thanks to all of this we were able to enjoy ourselves the whole time. Let’s remind the best memes of 2022 to take us back to the period that made us enjoy.
Below are some of the top spots, and political and social media memes that were created keeping in view the happenings in Pakistan.
Kanpain Taang Rahe Hain:
It was one of the most popular political memes which gained attention when Bilawal Bhutto accidentally said it during the Pakistan Peoples Party’s long march in February-March. This phrase got so much popularity that everyone use it in different memes and remained the talk of the town for a long time.
Islamabad Expressway wali side pe please mat jaein. Wahan Kaanpen Taang rahi hain… #KingBilol #Lejund
یہ والا نشہ کرنا ہے pic.twitter.com/2B0nDPdxNX
— Ĕņģ. Xųľfį ÞŢĪ 🇵🇰 🏏 (@EngXulfiPti) March 8, 2022
Here’s how people responded to it:
Someone shouted "Warner ki Kaanpen taang rahi hain" in the ground and Babar smiled 😂😂😂#PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/ETJ38BztK0
— 🌠 Tehreem Zahra (@TZ_PTI) March 12, 2022Advertisement
Was about to break down, and then i saw Bilawal's kaanpein taang rhi hain. Can't stop laughing now
— کشف (@kshftarar) March 8, 2022Advertisement
Qudrat ka nizam
Three major events were held in Pakistan such as the Asia Cup, the T20 World Cup, and the FIFA world cup. During these events, the most popular meme that got famous was “Qudrat ka nizam“.
This line was said by Pakistani coach Saqlain Mushtaq in a press conference at the Asia Cup. This line got famous when Pakistan went out of the tournament in the T20 world cup.
Saqlain Yousaf and Rizwan after knowing “Qudrat ka Nizam” again helping their side out of nowhere pic.twitter.com/Fx21tNabdI
— Lahori Guy (@YrrrFahad_) November 2, 2022
Here’s another one and quite funny:
And yes Netherlands are the waseela for this qudrat ka nizam😜🥰😇.#PAKvsBAN #T20WC2022 pic.twitter.com/wA8mBcbxOr
— dr.ikki (@idrikki541) November 6, 2022
Adnan Siddiqui’s big fire selfie:
The selfie of Adnan Siddiqui taken in front of the fire was not perceived well by people, however, later on, it also became the attention of many memers.
From my side #AdnanSiddiqui pic.twitter.com/ieTyqtE6WJ
— Komal Ansari | free 🇵🇸 (@DrKomal26) January 2, 2022
Here is another one:
Relatable 🙂😂#AdnanSiddiqui pic.twitter.com/hPQhEabfsZ
— Chwlistan (@Chwlistaan) January 2, 2022
This is the best one:
#AdnanSiddiqui
Relatable? 😜 pic.twitter.com/jrhnC0TADY
— Muhammad Naveed Ahmed (@m_naveed_22) January 4, 2022
No, doubt this year was full of entertaining memes, let’s see how next year will entertain us.
Also Read: 25 Best Subreddits for Memes – Funniest Meme Subreddits in 2023