Advertisement

Best Memes of 2022 that Made Pakistanis Happy

Fizza AtiqueLast Updated: Dec 29, 2022
Best Memes of 2022 that Made Pakistanis Happy
Advertisement

Memes have become one of the most integral parts of our life. No doubt, in our busy lives, memes not only make us happy but we are also able to laugh our hearts out. The year 2022 was a roller coaster, politically, economically, and culturally. Thanks to all of this we were able to enjoy ourselves the whole time.  Let’s remind the best memes of 2022 to take us back to the period that made us enjoy.

Advertisement

Below are some of the top spots, and political and social media memes that were created keeping in view the happenings in Pakistan.

Kanpain Taang Rahe Hain:

It was one of the most popular political memes which gained attention when Bilawal Bhutto accidentally said it during the Pakistan Peoples Party’s long march in February-March. This phrase got so much popularity that everyone use it in different memes and remained the talk of the town for a long time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s how people responded to it:

 

Qudrat ka nizam

Three major events were held in Pakistan such as the Asia Cup, the T20 World Cup, and the FIFA world cup. During these events, the most popular meme that got famous was “Qudrat ka nizam“.

This line was said by Pakistani coach Saqlain Mushtaq in a press conference at the Asia Cup. This line got famous when Pakistan went out of the tournament in the T20 world cup.

Here’s another one and quite funny:

 

 

Adnan Siddiqui’s big fire selfie:

The selfie of Adnan Siddiqui taken in front of the fire was not perceived well by people, however, later on, it also became the attention of many memers.

Here is another one:

This is the best one:

No, doubt this year was full of entertaining memes, let’s see how next year will entertain us.

Also Read: 25 Best Subreddits for Memes – Funniest Meme Subreddits in 2023

Fizza AtiqueLast Updated: Dec 29, 2022
Advertisement
Photo of Fizza Atique

Fizza Atique

Fizza Atique is a Tech writer specializing in the intersection of tech and culture. She likes photography, VR, electronic music, coffee, and baking.
Back to top button
>