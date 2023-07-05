Sony May Launch Cheaper Version of PS5 – Check out the Price!

Playstation can prove to be a great choice for entertainment in your free time or if you have kids at home. The latest PlayStation 5 is a bit costly and not everyone can afford it. Well, as per a source, Playstation manufacturer Sony may be working on a cheaper version of PS5. It was revealed recently in the court documents from Microsoft’s FTC trials. The document showed that the company has ambitions to launch a hardware revision of the PS5 called the PlayStation 5 Slim later in 2023. You can see the document in the given image:

As per the documents, the cheaper Slim version of the PS5 will cost you $399.99. In addition to it, the documents indicate that Sony is also considering the release of a PS5 Pro model in the future. It will likely cost around $599 with some hardware improvement, but we aren’t sure of it.

As per some leaks, one special feature of the PlayStation 5 Slim will be its compatibility with a detachable disc drive. It is pertinent to mention here that Sony has released slim versions of its consoles in the past, so this new development doesn’t come as a surprise.

We can certainly expect that Sony will soon be revealing the design and other specs of PS5 Slim before its actual release. So, stay tuned to know more!

