Sony Reveals Slimmer PS5 with Exciting Features – Discover More!

In an announcement on Tuesday, Sony revealed a slimmer version of its current gaming console Playstation 5. As per the details, the new PS5 is available in two variants. There is a disc drive variant that is priced at $499.99 and a non-disc drive variant that is a touch cheaper and priced at $449.99 in the US.

The best thing about the new PS5 version is that despite retaining the same industrial design, the new PS5 is around 25% lighter and has 30% less volume. Another good thing is that the new design allows users to upgrade the non-disc drive variant with a disc drive by replacing the side panel, which is priced at $79.99.

In this regard, Sony said,

As the holiday season approaches, we are excited to share that we have a new PS5 model launching. To address the evolving needs of players, our engineering and design teams collaborated on a new form factor that provides greater choice and flexibility. The same technology features that make PS5 the best to play are packed into a smaller form factor, along with an attachable Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive and a 1TB SSD for more internal storage.

The new variant offers 1 TB of storage as compared to the previous models that offered 825 GB of storage. Apart from that, Sony has also redesigned the vertical stand, which now includes a metal ring, priced at $29.99. However, the company didn’t mention any performance-related figures, suggesting that these new consoles will probably be more powerful than their predecessors. The slimmer PS5 gaming consoles will debut in the US in November, followed by a global release in early 2024.

Also read:

PlayStation Announces State of Play Event on September 14