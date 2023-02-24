Sony Xperia 5 V Surfaces On Geekbench With 16GB RAM

Advertisement

Sony’s next compact smartphone lineup is all set to welcome a new member, Xperia 5 V. Sony Xperia 5 V recently popped up on Geekbench revealing a few specs. If the Geekbench listing is legit, the upcoming Xperia phone will probably boast 16GB of RAM and a snapdragon 8 gen 2 SoC.

Sony Xperia 5 V Is Tipped To Be A Compact Phone

If we recall the previous Xperia handsets, the compact versions of Sony’s Xperia phones are usually powered by the same chipset. Even though, they have the same memory and storage and sport the same camera array exactly what is on the latest full-sized flagship Xperia phone.

The point worth mentioning here is that the Kalama motherboard listed on the Geekbench is also a part of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series and the Xiaomi Mi 13 Pro. So, we expect that the Xperia 5 V will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and will come with Android 13 pre-installed.

The Geekbench listings also revealed that the model number of the Sony 5 V will be XQ-DQ72. However, we still have quite a few months until Sony unveils the Xperia 5 V. There is no doubt, we would be able to see many more leaks and rumors regarding the phone.