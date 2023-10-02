Spotify Is Working On A Bunch Of New Exciting Features: Check Out The List

Spotify currently dominates the music streaming market, even against rivals like Apple. It is no doubt the top choice for podcasters. Recently we have come to know that Spotify is working on new features. The all-new Spotify features include auto-generated transcripts for podcasts, the expansion of Podcast Chapters to its mobile apps, and much more. These new features are expected to make their way to the users in the coming weeks. Let’s dig into it.

New Spotify Features Are Under Testing

There will be three new features that will make their way to users soon:

Auto-generated & time-synced transcripts for podcasts

Podcast Chapters on Spotify mobile app

Podcast Show pages

Auto-generated & time-synced transcripts for podcasts

The first feature that is on its way is the auto-generated and time-synced transcripts for podcasts. It will allow users to read along as they listen or simply read through the podcast when they actually can’t listen to it. It will be quite handy when users are in a crowded subway or when they have no earbuds around. This all-new feature is tipped to be vital from an accessibility standpoint as well. Spotify users can simply scroll down from the Now Playing View and tap the Read Along section to find transcripts.

The best part is that you can expand the transcripts to full screen and return to the Now Playing View quite easily. Spotify claims that these transcripts will be available across “millions of episodes in the coming weeks”. It will soon allow creators to add media to these transcripts. In addition, it will provide further context on the subject as the listeners are reading along.

Podcast Chapters on Spotify mobile app

The company also announced Podcast Chapters on its mobile apps. It will help listeners jump to a specific portion of a podcast. You can access the Podcast Chapters on mobile by scrolling down from the Now Playing View.

Podcast Show pages

Last but not least is the Podcast Show pages. Spotify stated:

“It will start displaying more information on the creator, with the About tab featuring images, descriptions, and episodes recommended by the podcasters.”

Spotify is also launching a new hi-fi tier called Supremium for $20/month. It will come with 24-bit lossless audio, mixing tools together with 30 hours’ worth of audiobooks per month.