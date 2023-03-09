Advertisement

Spotify announced a redesign of its app recently with new TikTok-style Discovery feeds and automation features. The company unveiled the new design, calling it its most significant evolution yet. The company says that it was built to facilitate more meaningful interactions between fans and artists and deeper content discovery.

Spotify Redesigns its App with TikTok-style Discovery Feeds and more

“The world today pulls us in a million different directions,” said Co-President and Chief Product & Technology Officer Gustav Soderstrom. “So the most important thing we, at Spotify, can do for creators is to reduce the distance between their art and the people who love it…or who would love it as soon as they discovered it.”

As mentioned above, the design is similar to TikTok. The new Home feed lets users swipe through video and audio previews for music, podcasts, and audiobooks. It also includes new video feeds for discovery in the Search section. Spotify also highlighted DJ, Smart Shuffle, and Autoplay for Podcasts.

DJ is a new personalized AI guide which learns from users’ musical tastes to choose what to play for them. This feature has recently launched in beta for Premium users in the US and Canada.

Smart Shuffle is a new experience to keep listening sessions “fresh” with personalized recommendations to match the sound of a user-created playlist. It can shuffle tracks and add new, tailored suggestions.

Furthermore, Spotify has added Autoplay for podcasts that can automatically play episodes from other podcasts similar to the previous one. The app is available to download for free from the App Store and requires iOS and iPadOS 14.0 or later, and tvOS 13.0 or later.

