Spotify’s ‘Pakka Hit Hai’ partners with Future Fest 2024 for Pakistan’s music festival

In a milestone collaboration, Pakistan’s largest innovation expo Future Fest is reviving the much-awaited 3-day music festival in partnership with Spotify. As the world’s leading audio streaming subscription service, Spotify collaborates with Pakka Hit Hai, one of its flagship and most adored playlists in Pakistan. This marks Spotify’s debut as the official music streaming partner for the nation’s largest music festival, taking center stage at Future Fest 2024 from January 26-28 at the Expo Center Lahore.

The 3-day music festival will be open to all Future Fest attendees featuring 50+ artists including headliners Young Stunners, AUR, Dany Zee, Adnan Dhool, Bayaan, DJ Bahu Sarwar, and a surprise artist closing on the last day. Future Fest 2024 promises to be a spectacular blend of technology and music uplifting emerging artists from across the country by amplifying their performances in front of the 100,000 attendees expected at this year’s Future Fest.

Beyond music, Future Fest continues to attract global attention with its wide array of events and expos including brand-new activities like the EV Expo, ChaiCon, Shopping xFashion Expo, and Food Arena powered by high-speed WiFi connectivity and enhanced broadband network, ensuring a seamless experience for all attendees.

Supported by leading companies like Hashoo Group, Graana, The Vertical, EasyPaisa, Google Cloud, and more, Future Fest is more than just an event; it’s a catalyst for innovation and economic growth. With a history of contributing over $200 million in investments and creating 30,000+ jobs, the festival is a cornerstone of Pakistan’s evolving economy.

Future Fest podcast recently hosted Khan FM from Spotify’s Artist & Label Partnerships team on “Revolutionizing Music, Artist Growth, and Digital Streaming”, view the full podcast here. Don’t miss out on this unique convergence of tech and music. Register now at www.futurefest.pk to be part of Future Fest 2024 at Expo Center Lahore from January 26-28, and witness the synergy of technology and art like never before.

