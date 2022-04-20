Spotify Replaces ‘Greenroom Creator Fund’ with Live Audio Feature  

Spotify recently stated that it would move live audios from its “Greenroom” application to its leading streaming service, renaming it Spotify Live. The Spotify Greenroom Creator Fund, a specific fund to fuel content production on Greenroom, would also be closing down, which the business didn’t mention at the time.

Closure of Greenroom Creator Fund

Spotify informed creators applying for the fund in an email that the creator program “will not be moving further.” According to the email, Spotify wants to “move toward new projects for live producers” instead, which also mentions the recent rebranding to Spotify Live. It also indicated that new income opportunities for live content makers might be introduced in the future.

Spotify confirmed the fund’s closure. “Our live audio approach is shifting, and the Creator Fund program will shift to other programs for live creators.” We want to share additional information in the future.”

The Reason Behind its Shutting Down

Spotify’s Greenroom app failed to gain popularity, having launched at a time when the euphoria around live audio — a disease outbreak habit — was starting to fade. According to Sensor Tower statistics, the Greenroom iOS application had only 275,000 downloads worldwide after the acquisition. The application has 295,000 iOS installations, including the period it was named Locker Room before Spotify bought the company. The Android version had more users, but how many of them were active is unknown.

Spotify has recently reconsidered its live audio efforts in Greenroom’s collapse. While the Greenroom application, now known as Spotify Live, is still available to freelance creators. The firm is no longer actively following plans to fund their work. Instead, it’s using its primary app to stream live audio content, promoting outstanding artists via live events and shows. There was a live edition of “Off the Record with DJ Akademiks” on April 12th. It was like the other live programs. And it was advertised on the creator’s artist profile in the application and in a live audio hub.

