Spotify working on a new podcast discovery page

Keeping in view the overgrowing popularity of TikTok, Spotify has decided to provide a TikTok-like discovery page for its podcasts listeners. The new Podcast discovery page is in testing and it is revealed that a new tab will be included in the app for it that will be helpful for users to discover new podcasts to enjoy.

Right now since the new feature is in the testing phase and not everyone has received it, some of the users have revealed that the new tab is placed on the home page which will let us see the new episode more quickly than before. This new update will bring a new visual experience for users.

The podcast discovery page will enhance Visual Experience

The users have revealed that upon tapping on the new tab, they enjoy Tik-Tok like experience since we see randomly selected podcasts. by swiping up and down we get access to another random episode.

Since it is a part of test, so this feature is not rolled out throughout the globe yet which means it will reach everyone when the feature is out of bugs and errors. At the moment, it is unknown when (or even if) Spotify will roll out this new podcast discovery tab to everyone.

An analyst has shared an important aspect of auto-generated captions for the episode it displays which is quite a new thing.

It seems that Spotify is working hard to provide the best experience to users. If the feature mentioned above gets official, the platform will get a major boost aswell.

