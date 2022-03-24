Google Play will Test a Third-Party Paying Option, Beginning with Spotify

Google recently announced the commencement of a pilot study to investigate “user billing options” in the face of growing global laws on application store and their commission infrastructure. The program will help a tiny handful of developers. Beginning with Spotify, to provide a third-party billing alternative to their applications in parallel to Google Play’s own pricing system. While Google already has a comparable system in place in South Korea as a result of new legislation mandating it. This will be the first occasion it will test it in several regions around the world.

Also read: 5th Anniversary of PUBG: Celebrations with Amazing Drops

Third-Party Billing

The experiment will be available in all 184 locations where Spotify Premium is now available, according to Spotify. Google, on the other hand, emphasized that the trial will start with a few areas and expand over time, with the exact territories to be established later.

When the test goes live, Spotify, as the first pilot partner, will launch both its own pricing structure and Google Play’s. Google did not reveal which other programmers it has covered up for future testing. But it did say that Spotify was an “organic first partner” for the project because of its sphere of influence as one of the “world’s largest membership developers with a worldwide presence” and its “system integration across a broad range of hardware form factors.”

Not Yet Available

As of this release, the new scheme is not yet ready. Rather, the new thing will require time for Google’s product and development teams to develop over the next months. Users will be able to compare the two billing methods in the Spotify app once it is ready. If customers choose the Spotify payment option, they’ll be directed to Spotify’s billing technology. And user interface to complete the transaction. Instead, if customers select Google Play Billing, they will be taken to the Google Play Billing interface.

Also read: Version 22H2 of Windows 11 is Now Available in the Beta Channel