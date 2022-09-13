‘Squid Game’ Makes History At Emmy Awards 2022

Squid Game is a very popular South Korean survival drama TV series created by Hwang Dong-hyuk for Netflix. Netflix’s Squid Game is the first non-English show that gained immense popularity all over the world. The best piece of news is that Netflix made Emmy history on Monday, as its Korean-language hit show Squid Game won Primetime Emmy awards for drama lead acting and directing. Both awards are a first for a non-English-language program.

Advertisement

Squid Game Wins Big At Primetime Emmys

According to the latest reports, Squid Game’s Lee Jung-Jae won for lead actor in a drama series. While on the other hand, Hwang Dong-hyuk won the award for outstanding directing of a drama series. You must be thinking why is it a huge success? The fact is that until this year, non-English dramas have never won or even been nominated in a major category at the Primetime Emmy awards. So, after winning at Emmys, Netflix and Squid Game have made history.

Scoring Emmys don’t necessarily unlock rewards for a service other than bragging rights. However, with competition continuing to intensify between services vying for your eyeballs and subscription dollars, striking Emmy wins like Netflix’s can grab attention towards one service as a go-to place for decorated programming. No doubt, Squid Game, as a global phenomenon, was already unrivalled. Almost everyone knows that the South Korean thriller about a dystopian survival competition ignited as an unexpected global hit late last year. Netflix counts this show as the most-watched program it has ever released, with more than 1.65 billion hours of the show streamed in its first four weeks. Isn’t it amazing??

First Netflix Program was nominated in 2013, and last year it won the most awards of any network or service. So, it is for sure a big success for the streaming service.

Check this: Nintendo Direct Showcase Will Take Place On Sep 13 – (phoneworld.com.pk)