Stream PSL On Tamasha With Jazz Weekly X

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Feb 19, 2024
Stream PSL

HBL PSL 9 is all set to commence tomorrow and the cricket fans are quite excited this season as well. The cricket fever is going to grip the country once again. If you want to stream PSL Matches on Tamasha, Jazz has an amazing offer for you! For all those unaware, Tamasha is a Pakistani App that offers live TV, movies, videos, etc. If you are looking to watch live cricket, movies online, live football matches, Pakistani and English movies, and entertainment TV channels on the go, Tamasha has all of that. With the Jazz Weekly X offer, you can stream PSL matches on Tamasha at a reasonable price of just Rs 550. So, super cricket fans, what are you waiting for? Enjoy Xtra perks with the Jazz Weekly X offer and enjoy the PSL season.

Enjoy 100GB (50GB Tamasha) With Jazz Weekly X Offer

Supercharge your weekly cricket vibes & HBL PSL 9 thrill with the Weekly X offer. The amazing part is that you can insure your phone up to Rs 50K with this offer. So, what are you waiting for? Subscribe Now!

Offered Incentives:

  • 100 GB (50GB Tamasha)
  • 500 Other Network Minutes
  • 1000 Jazz Minutes

How to Subscribe the offer:

  • Users can subscribe to the Jazz Weekly X Offer by dialing *7737#

Price:

  • Users can avail of this offer on a load of Rs 550.

Validity:

  • This offer is valid for 7 days.

If you are interested in more Jazz Internet packages, check out this page.

>