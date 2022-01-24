Robotics and machine learning are two of the most important fields in the modern world. All the developed countries around the globe are focusing and researching on these domains as these can be regarded as the ‘fields of the future.’ Pakistan like many other developing countries is still new in these fields, however, the focus is now shifting and many institutions in Pakistan are getting specialized in these fields. In this regard, a two-day robotics competition and exhibition named ‘National Robotics 2022’ was organized at the University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar.

Participants of the Competition:

In the national robotics competition, various teams comprising 500 students from different schools and religious schools across the country participated. While the students set up 25 stalls of robots running with the help of programming and modern technology, food stalls were also set up at the robotics exhibition.

Students Present Admirable Projects in ‘National Robotics 2022’ Exhibition Held at Peshawar

The participants in the exhibition really admired the robots made by the students. At the same time, the participants enjoyed delicious meals from the food stalls in the exhibition while some people continued to enjoy e-gaming. University students, including children participating in the robotics exhibition, also learned about robots from each of the stalls.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash attended the exhibition as the chief guest. Addressing the participants on the occasion, he said that holding scientific exhibitions in schools at the government level was helping to bring talent forward. During his address, Kamran Bangash also appreciated and lauded the projects of students of religious schools and madrassas.

Check out? MoiTT Proposes a National Disaster Telecommunications Plan’ to Cope up with Emergencies