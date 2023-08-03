Subaru Is Targeting 8 New EV Models By 2028

Subaru is finally wrapping up to release a full lineup of electric vehicles. The Japanese automaker has so far languished in the competition of electrification. The firm is no doubt too late to the party as it is planning to launch its first EV, Solterra Crossover 2023. The company is well known for clever marketing schemes and now it seems it’s ready to get serious. At least, that’s what they have been saying.

Subaru Doubles Its Plans For New EVs

Subaru shared its EV sales goals during its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday. The company is no doubt aiming big. It wants to sell 600,000 EVs per year by 2030. If it succeeds in doing so, Subaru will hit a milestone that will make up roughly half of the firm’s global sales. Most of these sales are expected to come from the U.S. The point worth mentioning here is that the US is Subaru’s biggest market. The automaker will boost its planned battery-electric series to eight models.

At the beginning of 2023, Subaru announced that it will expand its electric-vehicle lineup to four vehicles by 2026. However, now the plans seem to get changed as the company is planning to double that lineup by the end of 2028. According to Automotive News, there will be a three-row electric SUV, which Toyota will build for Subaru in Kentucky starting in 2025.

The company also plans to back up these announcements by investing around $10.5 billion (1.5 trillion yen) toward its electrification efforts by around 2030. So, let’s see what the automaker plans next. Stay tuned!

