iPhone 15 Demand Predicted To Be Lower Than iPhone 14: Analyst

For all those who don’t know, Ming-Chi Kuo is an Apple analyst. Today, he made a significant prediction regarding the highly anticipated iPhone 15 series. According to him, iPhone 15 demand will be lower than that of the iPhone 14 series this year. Kuo claims that the lower demand will make it challenging for Apple suppliers to grow revenue in the second half of 2023.

Lower iPhone 15 Demand Will Make Challenges For Apple To Grow Revenue

We all know that the upcoming iPhone series will consist of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. All four models are tipped to be equipped with a USB-C port and the Dynamic Island. Let me tell you that Dynamic Island is currently exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro models. In addition to that, iPhone 15 Pro models will boast a faster A17 Bionic chip, titanium frame, customizable Action button, and even thinner bezels around the display. It will give the handsets a very sleek and unique look. The smartphones will also come with Wi-Fi 6E support, up to 5-6x optical zoom for the Pro Max camera, and much more.

iPhone 15 Pro models will have a price tag of $100 to $200 more than previous iPhone 14 Pro models in the U.S. We think that the price increases will affect demand for the devices, especially as some consumers may be lessening their discretionary spending due to above-average inflation over the past few years. However, the fact is that Kuo’s prediction is still just a prediction. All we have to wait and see how nicely the iPhone 15 series sells. The addition of a USB-C port is no doubt a long-awaited feature among tech enthusiasts. moreover, Dynamic Island extending to the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will also help to boost sales of those lower-end models. Apple is wrapping up to launch the iPhone 15 series in early September. Are you planning to upgrade your phone? Do share with us in the comments section.

Also Read: Oppo Decides To Ditch Its Iconic Green Logo Color – PhoneWorld