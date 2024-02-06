Super Sawari! Get 30% Off With Jazz X Careem

The famous ride-hailing service operating in Pakistan and the Middle East, Careem aims to provide the best experience and value for money for its customers. Recently, Careem has collaborated with Jazz to bring an amazing offer to its customers. Using the Super Combo of Jazz and Careem, you can get 30% off on your Careem rides. So, what are you waiting for? Go get this super discount if you want to book a ride.

Careem Collaborates With Jazz To Bring An Amazing Discount Offer

I don’t think there is anyone out there who doesn’t like discounts. Isn’t it? Careem and Jazz have collaborated to provide an amazing offer for you. If you want to avail yourself of this new offer, go to your Careem App and use coupon code “JAZZ30” while booking your rides. It is a promo code for a limited-time offer. It will be quite beneficial during the peak times when the ride rates are usually high. The promo code will help you to get a 30% discount. The ride-hailing app recently shared the news with customers via Instagram story.

Careem also launched Flexi Ride in Islamabad and Rawalpindi almost two months back. Flexi Ride is a new ride-hailing option redefining freedom of choice for both customers and captains. It allows them to choose their preferred price. The Flexi Ride offers three categories: Flexi GO, Flexi GO Mini, and Flexi Bikes.

At the time of booking, an average fare is displayed to the customers. It allows them to increase or reduce the price of the ride. The bid is then sent to the multiple captains in the area enabling them to accept the ride or send a counter-bid. Once the price matches, a Captain is assigned to the customer, beginning their journey. This is quite similar to how Careem’s competitor inDrive app performs.