TCL C825 Mini-LED Smart TV Lunches in Pakistan

TCL introduced its latest flagship C825 Mini-LED TV in shops across Pakistan. The new TV is currently available for pre-order from 1st July till 10th July on the TCL website and TCL Pakistan App. On pre-order of TCL C825 Mini-Led TCL offers a unique discount, extended 3-year warranty, and a premium gift. The new LED TV will be available at all stores across Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad and after 10 July the Mini-LED TV will be on sale.

It is a smart TV flagship that delivers the highest TV standards but with a high price tag.

TCL C825 Mini-LED Smart TV Specifications:

TCL Mini LED comes with an innovative display technology with outstanding contrast, luminosity, and better deeper blacks. The module contains hundreds of micro-LEDs in the backlighting which will provide improved picture output and local dimming zones.

The display comes with a 4K resolution, up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The time-intensive is also extremely minimal, thus it is excellent for gamers, especially with new consoles supporting 120 FPS gaming. The maximum brightness is 500 nits and the contrast ratio is 5000:1.

The C825 is IMAX certified so it will give a stunning IMAX visual effect. It also supports high-quality HDR formats like Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+. As far as audio is concerned, there are two 15W speakers on the bottom and back and another 20W on the side. The speakers are manufactured by ONKYO and support the Dolby Atmos and DTS, which will create an immersive professional theater experience.

Furthermore, with a magic camera, which is easily mounted up and down from the top, you can control this TV with gestures. You can also utilize this camera for Google Duo or take selfies or for video calls. The smart TV hardware has a 64-bit octa-core, 3GB RAM, and built-in storage of up to 32 GB. The port is special including 4 HDMI ports, one cable, 2 USB ports, an A/V input, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

TCL C825 is the first mini-LED TV in Pakistan to be available in sizes 55″ and 65″, at retail prices of PKR 259,900 and PKR 349,900 respectively.

