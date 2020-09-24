Transsion Holding is a well-known China-based mobile manufacturer company that has entirely changed the dimensions of the smartphone world with the swarm of its productions. The company has successfully added another feather in its cap after becoming the fastest growing company worldwide. It is a parent company of various leading tech brands like TECNO and Infinix.

The popularity of Transsion holding in Pakistan, via its two sister brands TECNO and Infinix is evident. Recently TECNO and Infinix have launched Spark 6 and Note 7 in the Pakistani smartphone market respectively. Both the premium phones possessing the same ID design and apparent body which might confuse the buyer to choose between the two.

If we compare the two phones, it is revealed that there is a noticeable difference between the price of two. TECNO Spark 6 comes with at an impressively affordable price of 20,599 PKR while Infinix Note 7 holds a price tag of 25,000 PKR.

The most prominent feature of both the mid-range phone Spark 6 is its ultimate G70 processor. The Media Tek Helio G 70 processor is ideal for mainstream smartphone users and elite gamers. But there is no match of TECNO Spark 6 in the gaming segment. Spark 6 is a Real hero phone and gives a next-level gaming experience to the user, while Infinix despite having the same processor couldn’t deliver the same feel to the handler.

TECNO Spark 6 is packed with 6 upgraded features, which were not there in any other phone from the Spark series, while Infinix’s research and development team didn’t bring much innovation in the Note 7.

Moreover, TECNO Spark 6 stands victorious due to its impeccable bokeh effect which operates efficiently in the picture as well as in video mode, while in Infinix Note 7 bokeh effect is non-operational in video mode. Considering the price and features, we can say that TECNO Spark 6 is a more affordable version of Infinix Note 7, with a 4+ 64 GB memory.

To sum up, TECNO Spark 6 is the best gaming phone available in the market, right now, equipped with 6 upgraded features, and all this without digging a hole in your pocket. So don’t get deceived with the same ID design and appearance and get ready to spoil yourself with all new TECNO Spark 6.