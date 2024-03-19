Infinix Note 40 Series Unveils Curved Displays: What to Expect

The latest Note 40 series from Infinix introduces large 120Hz AMOLED displays, with most of them featuring curved screens. Additionally, these devices come equipped with impressive 108MP cameras, many of which feature Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for enhanced photo and video stability. All models in the series support wired fast charging and are also compatible with Infinix’s new magnetic wireless charging system, which requires a special case for use.

Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G Specs

The Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G runs on the Dimensity 7020 chipset, featuring a 6nm architecture and a configuration of two Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and six A55 cores running at 2.0GHz. It offers up to 12GB of RAM, which can be expanded with virtual RAM. The device features a curved AMOLED display with sides sloping at 55°, providing a smooth visual experience. This 120Hz 10-bit panel offers FHD+ resolution and up to 1,300 nits peak brightness, with 2,160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming for enhanced display quality. To ensure durability, the display is protected by Gorilla Glass, and Infinix includes a tempered glass protector in the box for added protection.

The Pro+ model boasts a triple camera system, headlined by a 108 MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and support for up to 3x in-sensor zoom. However, it lacks the ability to record 4K video. Accompanying the main sensor are two 2MP auxiliary cameras. Notably, the device features a 32MP front-facing camera for high-quality selfies and video calls

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Specs & Details

The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G shares many similarities with the Pro+ model. It features a curved 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. It also runs on the Dimensity 7020 chipset and boasts a 108MP primary camera. However, without the “Plus” designation, some specifications have been slightly scaled back. The Note 40 Pro 5G offers up to 8GB of RAM. It can be expanded by an additional 8GB through virtual RAM. It comes with 256GB of storage, utilizing LPDDR4X and UFS 2.2 technologies, respectively.

Additionally, the wired charging speed is capped at 45W. However, the device still supports 20W wireless charging and is compatible with MagKit accessories. On the positive side, the battery capacity has been increased to 5,000 mAh, ensuring longer usage times between charges.

Specs of Infinix Note 40 Pro

The Infinix Note 40 Pro, without the 5G capability, opts for a Helio G99 chipset instead. Despite this change, it maintains the same impressive RAM capacity as the Pro+ model. It offers 12GB of actual RAM and an additional 12GB of virtual RAM. Additionally, it boasts faster wired charging capabilities compared to its 5G counterpart. It reaches speeds of up to 70W, while still supporting 20W MagKit charging. This device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery to ensure long-lasting usage.

The base model of the Note 40 Pro comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It features the same 6.78-inch 120Hz display with curved edges and Gorilla Glass protection as its counterparts. Interestingly, this model offers slightly improved dust and water resistance with an IP54 rating.

Final Wrap

In summary, the latest Note 40 series from Infinix presents a compelling lineup of smartphones catering to diverse user needs. With their large 120Hz AMOLED displays, powerful 108MP cameras featuring Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), and support for wired and magnetic wireless charging, these devices offer a seamless and immersive user experience. Whether opting for the Pro+ 5G model with its advanced chipset and premium features, the Pro 5G variant offering a balance of performance and affordability, or the Note 40 Pro delivering exceptional value with its Helio G99 chipset and fast charging capabilities, users can find a device tailored to their preferences.

With Infinix’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction evident in each model’s specifications and details, the Note 40 series stands out as a noteworthy addition to the smartphone market.