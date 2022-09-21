Tekken 8: Release Date, Trailor, Story, Gameplay & More

We have been getting a lot of rumors about Tekken 8 for many months. No doubt, Tekken 8 is on the way, and it looks quite amazing. All the Tekken fans will definitely be going to love it. In this blog, I am going to jot down details regarding the upcoming highly anticipated game. Let’s dig into it.

Tekken 8 Release date

According to some rumors, the game is expected to release in July 2023 following EVO 2023. However, the announcement for Tekken 8 did not include any information about an exact release date, so we can’t really predict a launch time frame.

Platforms

All the Tekken fans can expect it to arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The point worth mentioning here is that it won’t be supported on PS4, which makes sense with all that detailed work in Unreal Engine 5.

Gameplay and story

We have a number of clues from the dynamic, rain-filled duel, especially when it comes to how the story will progress. The story focuses on a duel between Jin Kazama, the current main protagonist of the Tekkenverse, and his father, Kazuya Mishima. Kazama says, “People like us shouldn’t exist,” which directly references the Devil Gene they have both inherited, a supernatural power with a tendency to corrupt and the ability to convert into a particularly nasty devil form.

All Tekken fans know that there has been a problem for Jin in the past, however, the trailer clearly shows that he has now attained control over the Devil Gene, to the extent of using his devil powers without the need to fully transform. Through the in-game footage, it is clear to look at some juggling combos, powered-up moves, and what appears to be a Rage Art tapping into the Devil Gene. There are also some good glimpses of the rain-filled environment, which looks to be highly dynamic, with a raging storm and breaking ship in the background.

Roster

There had been no words regarding the roster yet. However, Jin and Kazuya are guaranteed to play key roles.

Trailer

The trailer is from the story mode itself. The point worth mentioning here is that the story mode’s cinematic scenes use the same engine as the actual gameplay uses. It gives a fair look at what character models and even moves will look like, along with the sort of backgrounds we can expect when playing. It is also running at 60 frames per second on a PlayStation 5, so there is no tampering in the background to get the action to run smoother or more reliably.

