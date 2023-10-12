Telenor Microfinance Bank Wins CFA Award for Gender Diversity

Telenor Microfinance Bank (TMB), operator of Pakistan’s leading digital financial services platform, easypaisa, has been honored with “Recognizing Gender Diversity at Workplace Award 2023” at the 20th Annual Excellence Awards by CFA Society Pakistan. This award is a testament to the organization’s unwavering commitment to fostering inclusivity, celebrating diversity, and empowering voices within its workplace.

The Recognizing Gender Diversity at Workplace Award is a prestigious recognition bestowed upon organizations that have demonstrated exceptional dedication to promoting gender diversity and inclusion in their workforce. TMB’s efforts in this regard have been acknowledged by the CFA Society Pakistan, a member society of the global organization of finance and investment professionals, CFA Institute. The award was received at the 20th Annual Excellence Awards ceremony in Karachi, which celebrated outstanding performances of financial institutions, corporates, and professionals over the past year.

Sharing his thoughts on the achievement, Kashif Ahmed, Acting CEO & President, Telenor Microfinance Bank/ easypaisa, expressed his gratitude, saying, “It is a moment of great pride for us to receive an award for gender diversity at workplace. This award is a testament to our unwavering dedication to fostering an inclusive workplace environment that values diversity and ensures equal opportunities for all. It reflects our ongoing efforts to cultivate a culture that celebrates differences and provides a platform for everyone to thrive and contribute to the success of our organization. We are committed to creating more purpose driven opportunities and empower individuals from all walks of life.”

Telenor Microfinance Bank, through its leading and innovative digital financial services platform, easypaisa, has been at the forefront of transforming the financial services landscape in Pakistan. This recognition further underscores the Bank’s dedication to not only providing cutting-edge financial solutions but also fostering an environment where every employee is empowered to thrive.

Also Read: BOFF 2023: Transforming Pakistan’s Banking Sector Through Digital Innovation