Many filers in Pakistan cant claim a waiver in their annual tax against their withholding tax deducted by the telecom companies because of two main reasons. First, they don’t have any valid information that they can avail such a waiver. The second reason is that most people aren’t aware of the procedure to get this type of tax statement from telecom operators. Well, they don’t need to worry, as we are going to mention a guide that will allow you to get your online tax certificate. So for all the Telenor users who want their tax certificate, we would mention how to get it online.

Telenor Tax Certificate: How to Get it Online in 2022?

In order to obtain your Telenor Tax certificate, you will have to call the helpline of Telenor i.e 345. Afterward, the CMO representative will ask you for which financial year you want this tax certificate. After providing the details, you will get your Telenor tax certificate at your email address within a couple of days. However, if you have not already provided your email to the company then you will be requested to provide your email first.

In addition to that, you may be asked to submit the following

Scanned CNIC images of each side Your Telenor number Tax certificate year Email address

By following the aforementioned steps you would be able to get your Telenor tax certificate online. Furthermore, it would enable you to claim a discount in the annual tax against the withholding tax. It holds much significance in case you get into any inquiry or scam.

