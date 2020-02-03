Telenor Pakistan has introduced an offer for its users to stay connected with their loved ones throughout the week. Telenor Weekly Budget Package lets users use 4000MB for a week. As its name suggests, the company tries to keep it a budget-friendly package. All Telenor users can avail in offer in just Rs. 99. To enjoy this offer, all you need to do is just dial code or you can subscribe to this offer online on Telenor’s official website.

Now Get 4000 MB with Telenor Weekly Budget Package

Offered Incentives:

4000 MB (incl 2000 from 1AM – 11 AM)

How to Avail the Offer:

You can avail this offer by dialing *288#

Recommended Reading: An Exclusive Interview with Mr. Jahanzeb Khan- Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer, Telenor Microfinance Bank

Price:

The offer is available in Rs. 99 Inc Tax.

Validity:

The offer is valid for 7 calendar days only.

Terms and Conditions

4G bundles will work both on all 4G,3G & 2G

Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 2G.

Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 3G & 4G.

offer may vary in certain districts and AJK

Check Also: Telenor Daily Social Pack Lets You Socialize All the Time