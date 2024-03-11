Enjoy a Rs 600 Discount on Telenor Monthly Ultimate Offer

Telenor Pakistan has announced a limited-time discount on its Monthly Ultimate offer. The offer is now available for PKR 1000, while the original price of the package is PKR 1600 per month. As you may already know, the package also includes EFU Life Insurance after Telenor entered into a strategic partnership with EFU recently to introduce innovative life and health insurance solutions to Telenor customers.

Telenor subscribers can activate the bundles via the My Telenor App, EasyPaisa, and other retail channels to subscribe to the offer. The partnership marks a significant milestone in enhancing customer protection.

The Monthly Ultimate Offer offers 200 GB of data, unlimited on-net and 1200 off-net minutes, along with insurance coverage against natural and accidental cases. This insurance includes coverage up to Rs. 75,000 in cases of health benefits and up to Rs. 250,000 in cases of loss of life. The insurance coverage is valid for one month from the date of activation of the mobile bundle. Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that this offer requires no additional insurance premium, and claims can be filed directly with EFU Life.

Terms & Conditions:

All prices are inclusive of tax.

Bundles will not be renewed automatically.

Call Setup Charges are not applicable for this package.

Customers may use any other package along with this package.

EFU Life is solely responsible for all matters related to claim initiation, verification, processing, and payment.

Multiple subscriptions are allowed on the offer.

Telenor does not hold any liability in regard to EFU Insurance policy or claims.

The offer shall be valid for 30 days, with each re-subscription enhancing the validity by 30 days from the time the offer is re-subscribed.

The package can be re-subscribed, with each subsequent re-subscription adding to the previous resources.

Telenor Packages:

Telenor Call Packages

Telenor Internet Packages

Telenor SMS Packages

Telenor Balance Check Code

Telenor Advance Loan Code

Telenor Internet Settings