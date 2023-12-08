This year was an eventful one in the gaming industry, with a variety of exceptional games receiving well-deserved awards at the annual Game Awards 2023. The event not only included the announcements of new games and widely anticipated release dates, but it also acknowledged brilliance by bestowing awards upon some of the gaming community’s most beloved games. As the ceremony’s curtains rose, Larian Studios’ “Baldur’s Gate 3” and Remedy Entertainment’s “Alan Wake 2” emerged as front-runners with the most nominations, and their great performances translated into numerous awards each.

We’ve compiled a comprehensive list of nominations and winners in each category for anyone who missed the Game Awards live broadcast or has yet to catch up on the highlights. So, with further ado, here we go:

The Game Awards 2023: The Complete Winner’s List

Game of the Year

Alan Wake 2

WINNER: Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Players’ Voice

WINNER: Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Genshin Impact

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Game Direction

WINNER: Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Narrative

WINNER: Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best Art Direction

WINNER: Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Score and Music

Alan Wake 2, composer Petri Alanko

Baldur’s Gate 3, composer Borislav Slavov

WINNER: Final Fantasy XVI, composer Masayoshi Soken

Hi-Fi Rush, audi director Shuichi Kobori

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, composed by Nintendo Sound Team

Best Audio Design

Alan Wake 2

Dead Space

WINNER: Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Best Performance

Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI

Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2

WINNER: Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3

Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Games for Impact

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

WINNER: Tchia

Terra Nil

Venba

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

WINNER: Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Indie

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

WINNER: Sea of Stars

Viewfinder

Best Debut Indie Game

WINNER: Cocoon

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Best Community Support

WINNER: Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

No Man’s Sky

Best AR/VR

Gran Turismo 7

Humanity

Horizon Call of the Mountain

WINNER: Resident Evil Village VR Mode

Synapse

Best Mobile

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis

WINNER: Honkai Star Rail

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Best Action Adventure

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

WINNER: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Action

WINNER: Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant II

Best RPG

WINNER: Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Best Fighting

God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

WINNER: Street Fighter 6

Best Family

Disney Illusion Island

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

WINNER: Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Sim/Strategy

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Cities: Skylines 2

Company of Heroes 3

Fire Emblem Engage

WINNER: Pikmin 4

Best Sports/Racing

EA Sports FC 24

F1 23

WINNER: Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

The Crew Motorfest

Best Multiplayer

WINNER: Baldur’s Gate 3

Diablo IV

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Most Anticipated

WINNER: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hades II

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

Best Adaptation

Castlevania Nocturne

Gran Turismo

WINNER: The Last of Us

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Twisted Metal

Content Creator of the Year

WINNER: Iron Mouse

People Make Games

Quackity

Spreen

SypherPK

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2

DOTA 2

League of Legends

PUBG Mobile

WINNER: Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Demon1

WINNER: Faker

Hydra

Imperial-Hal

Ruler

Zywoo

Best Esports Team

Evil Geniuses, Valorant

Fanatic, Valorant

Gaming Gladiators, DOTA 2

WINNER: JD Gaming, League of Legends

Team Vitality, Counter-Strike

Best Esports Coach

WINNER: Potter

Homme

Gunba

XTQZZZ

Zonic

Best Esports Event

WINNER: 2023 League of Legends World Championship

Blast TV Paris Major 2023

EVO 2023

The International DOTA 2 Championships 2023

Valorant Champions 2023

Innovation in Accessibility

Diablo IV

WINNER: Forza Motorsport

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

ALSO READ: Baldur’s Gate 3 Gobbled Up 5 Golden Joystick Awards