Baldur’s Gate 3 Gobbled Up 5 Golden Joystick Awards

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Nov 11, 2023
Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 had an amazing night yesterday as it claimed five wins at “The Golden Joystick Awards” in London. PC Gamer’s publisher organized an annual event last night. It would not be wrong to say that it was the most successful night in the history of awards for Baldur Gate 3 and Larian Studios. You can clearly see Larian CEO Swen Vincke hugging the haul with a big smile in the photo shared below:

Check Out: phoneworld.com.pk/legal-battle-starts-between-epic-games-and-google/

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Nov 11, 2023
Photo of Laiba Mohsin

Laiba Mohsin

Laiba is an Electrical Engineer seeking a placement to gain hands-on experience in relevant areas of telecommunications. She likes to write about tech and gadgets. She loves shopping, traveling and exploring things.
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Back to top button
>