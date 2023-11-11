Baldur’s Gate 3 Gobbled Up 5 Golden Joystick Awards

Baldur’s Gate 3 had an amazing night yesterday as it claimed five wins at “The Golden Joystick Awards” in London. PC Gamer’s publisher organized an annual event last night. It would not be wrong to say that it was the most successful night in the history of awards for Baldur Gate 3 and Larian Studios. You can clearly see Larian CEO Swen Vincke hugging the haul with a big smile in the photo shared below:

