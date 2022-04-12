In 2023, Tesla’s elegant all-electric sports car could finally be seen on the roads. Yes, we’re talking about the Tesla Roadster, which was unveiled in 2017 but didn’t arrive on the market until 2020, as promised. Now, the reservations for the Roadster have reopened, thus providing purchasers a ray of hope.

Elon Musk wants the second-generation Tesla Roadster to become the world’s fastest automobile, which can be the most obvious reason for the delays. The car wasn’t released in 2020 as first announced by the company and consequently, Tesla withdrew the Roadster and Cybertruck pricing and reservations from its website at the end of the last year.

The Much Awaited Tesla’s Second Gen Roadster to Finally Arrive in 2023

However, finally, we have got some good news as a few indicators suggest that the Tesla Roadster could be released in 2023. Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO, revealed earlier this month that the company will increase manufacturing this year and introduce the Roadster, Cybertruck, and Semi in 2023.

Tesla has now reopened the Roadster reservation system for any interested customers. The overall reservation cost remains $50,000, but we’re not sure what will attract buyers. The automobile will still accelerate from zero to sixty in roughly 1.9 seconds, from zero to one hundred in just over four seconds, and achieve speeds of up to 250 mph. Tesla also wants it to be able to go over 600 kilometers on a single charge.

The car debuted in 2017 with a base price of $200,000 and an extra $50k for the Founders series. However, we don’t know if that price will remain the same or if it will increase. We also don’t know whether the newly launched reservation system is for the Founders series, the Space-X model, or a standard Tesla Roadster. And, in case you’re wondering, reservations are fully refundable if you change your mind later, which is a good thing for the customers.

